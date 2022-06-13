SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide.

The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area of Sebastopol Road at West Avenue. More than 200 vehicles and 750 people were in attendance, SRPD said.

Police said in a press release after the shooting that a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his “lower extremities” and was in critical condition, but was expected to live. Police did not provide an update on his condition in the press release sent out on Monday.

SRPD partnered with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Petaluma Police Department, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and California Highway Patrol to shut down the sideshow.

SRPD described Thompson as 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. SRPD provided pictures of Thompson, which can be seen above, but said detectives believe his hair is different than it looks in the photographs. His hair is believed to be short on the sides and longer on the top, and he may have facial hair.