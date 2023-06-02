(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department has identified a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a 4-year-old girl earlier this week. On Friday, OPD identified the suspect as 19-year-old Lamarion Griffin of Oakland.

Griffin is wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 31 just before 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue. The victim in that shooting, a 4-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Oakland PD and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3644.