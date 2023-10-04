SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who assaulted three people in San Francisco’s Taraval District last week has been arrested and charged with elder abuse, the San Francisco Police Department said. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at around 1:42 p.m.

SFPD officers from the Taraval District responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 100 block of West Portal Avenue. Police said an initial investigation determined a man assaulted a victim without provocation, causing her to fall to the sidewalk.

The victim’s coworker ran to their aid and was also assaulted by the suspect, who pushed her into a retail establishment, police said. Inside the store, the suspect allegedly assaulted an elderly woman, knocking her to the ground.

A worker at a nearby business saw the assault unfolding and ran to the victims’ aid. The witness, according to police, held the suspect to prevent him from assaulting the victims further. However, the suspect bit the witness, causing him to release his hold.

The suspect then fled the store, police said. Witnesses and bystanders followed the suspect, stopping him and detaining him. Officers arrived on the scene to find the suspect being detained by several citizens.

Officers then detained the suspect and developed probable cause to arrest him. The suspect, Parmjit Landa, was transported to SF County Jail and booked on four counts of assault likely to produce great bodily injury and elder abuse.

Three of the victims were treated and released by medics at the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.