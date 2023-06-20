(KRON) — A suspect who allegedly brandished a gun during a road rage incident in Pacifica over the weekend has been arrested, the Pacifica Police Department announced Tuesday. Officers responded on Saturday to an area of Highway 1 near Rockaway Beach Avenue on a reported road rage incident involving a firearm possibly being brandished.

Police made contact with the reporting party and got a description of the vehicle and the suspect. The vehicle was located at Linda Mar Shopping Center, and through a coordinated effort, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Ian Austin of San Leandro.

An investigation revealed that Austin had allegedly brandished a firearm at another motorist while traveling south on Highway 1. Police found a loaded firearm in his vehicle along with brass knuckles.

Austin was arrested without incident, police said. He was arrested and booked into County Jail for the following violations:

Possession of metal knuckles (felony)

Possession/carry of loaded firearm-not registered owner (felony)

Brandish/exhibit firearm in public (misdemeanor)

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department.