(KRON) — A suspect who police say stole over $3,000 in merchandise from a Target store in San Ramon has been arrested, according to the San Ramon Police Department. The department received a call from Target loss prevention agents alerting them that a shoplifter was in the store.

Patrol units were dispatched to the area and the suspect identified by store staff was detained as he left the store, police said. An investigation determined the suspect had stolen over $3,000 in merchandise.

He was arrested and booked into the Martinez jail on felony charges.