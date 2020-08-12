Suspect who allegedly attacked activist at UC Berkeley last year arrested again for stabbing a man

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay man who made national news after allegedly punching a conservative activist on the UC Berkeley campus last year, has been arrested again.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Zachery Greenberg stabbed another man over a minor dispute Sunday near the Pillar Point Harbor.

The attack happened in the popular tourist spot on Capistrano Road in front of Barbara’s Fish Trap restaurant Sunday evening.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the victim and Greenberg got into an argument over the victim riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

During which Greenberg pulled out a four inch blade and stabbed the victim numerous times.

Deputies arrested Greenberg just minutes later.

The man who was stabbed is now in the hospital after undergoing several surgeries and is now stable.

A friend, who has launched a GoFundMe to help cover his family’s expenses says the victim had been out on a date night with his wife who recently gave birth to their second child.

She’s shocked something so brutal could happen over such a trivial matter.

“It’s almost like perhaps he was looking for someone to attack that day. I have no idea why somebody would result to that sort of Measure. Nico is such an amazing person he is a mentor he’s a coach in our local community he’s been a foster parent He’s a front line worker in an emergency room he has such strong integrity and everyone loves him,” says the friend.

If the suspect looks familiar, it’s because he’s been in the news before.

He is being prosecuted for the attack of conservative activist Hayden Williams on UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza last year.

He’s due back in court on that incident next month.

As to Sunday’s incident, Greenberg was booked on assault with a deadly weapon and is now out on $35,000 bail.

He’s expected to be arraigned November 16th.

KRON4 has reached out to his attorney for reaction to her client’s latest arrest and has yet to get a response.

Latest Stories: