Suspect who beat, stabbed, set victim on fire in Oakland charged with murder

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced a suspect has been charged for the murder of a man in Oakland back in March.

According to a statement from the DA’s office, 58-year-old Andre Weston was arguing with the victim, 58-year-old William Vann, on March 3 in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue.

“The investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the victim, Vann, and the suspect, Weston, at which time Weston doused Vann with an accelerant, and then lit him on fire, ultimately causing his death. This horrific death was senseless and the person responsible is being held accountable.” Oakland Police Homicide Investigator Robert Hardy

Vann was severely burned, beaten, and stabbed before being set on fire, police said. He died at the hospital five days later.