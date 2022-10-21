BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who brandished a knife at a passerby Friday afternoon is still at large, according to the UC Berkeley Police Department. Police also said the suspect committed aggravated assault at Haste Street and Bowditch Street around 5 p.m.

The incident happened near People’s Park, which is not part of UC Berkeley but is a short walk away from the campus. The Berkeley Police Department is searching for the suspect who may have gone into People’s Park, with UC Berkeley police assisting.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. No other information was immediately available.

If you have information about this crime, police ask you to call BPD at 510-981-5900.