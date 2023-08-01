(KRON) — A suspect who police say brandished a knife and hit a victim with his vehicle in a road rage incident last weekend has been arrested, according to the San Mateo Police Department. On Sunday, July 30, San Mateo PD was contacted by a father and his daughter at the police department.

The father told officers he was the victim of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers were told the daughter called her father after she noticed a black car following her. Remaining on the phone, the father drove to the location and saw the black car still following her.

At a red light at East Hillsdale Boulevard and Curtis Street, the father got out and confronted the driver of the black car. It was at that point that the driver brandished a knife and drove his car at the father, causing him to roll over the hood.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify the driver of the black car as Thomas German. German was later located inside his car parked near the intersection of Lodi Avenue and Norton Street. He was arrested without incident and the knife used during the crime was recovered.

German was booked into San Mateo County Jail.