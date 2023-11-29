(KRON) — A man who police said critically injured a victim’s dog during a road rage incident earlier this month in San Jose was arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday.

Armando Cano was arrested in San Jose on Nov. 22 following an investigation into a road rage incident that occurred in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tully Road. In the Nov. 11 confrontation, two unidentified men coming from one vehicle initiated the incident with the victims, police said.

While at a stop light, a third man, identified as Cano by SJPD, exited a second vehicle and jumped on top of the victim’s car and stomped on the rear windshield, shattering it.

The victim’s vehicle was occupied by a male driver, a female passenger and two dogs, police said. According to authorities, the smashed glass fell into the eyes of one of the dogs, causing a critical injury. That dog required emergency medical care.

The SJPD Assaults Unit investigated the road rage incident with assistance from the Crime Data Intelligence Center and identified Cano as the primary suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Cano was booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail for felony vandalism, battery and animal abuse.

Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Martinez #4533 at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or (408)-277-4161.