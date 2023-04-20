(KRON) — Court documents released Thursday provided more information about the events surrounding Tuesday’s fatal shooting at a Pleasanton Home Depot. Benicia Knapps, 32, and David Guillory, 31, were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Blake Mohs, 26.

The documents, released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, say that Knapps was trying to steal a DeWalt toolbox before shooting Mohs in the heart.

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Knapps entering the Home Depot through the front entrance and selecting a large, yellow DeWalt box. Home Depot’s website shows that many of its DeWalt boxes in stock are black, and it sells a large yellow one for $142.96.

Video allegedly shows Knapps exiting the back of the store without paying for the box. After she leaves, Mohs and another store employee are seen confronting her outside.

Mohs and Knapps struggled over the item, and Mohs was able to wrestle it away from Knapps, per court documents. Mohs and the other employee then ran back into the store as Knapps took a gun out of her purse.

Once Mohs got back into the store, court documents say there was another struggle for the toolbox. The video then shows Knapps shooting Mohs “from point blank range.”

After the shooting, she is seen getting into the getaway vehicle with the toolbox. Guillory was driving that car, which documents said was a red 1996 Nissan Pathfinder.

The car drove the wrong way on a one-way street, weaved in and out of traffic while going 90 miles per hour, and passed other vehicles on the shoulder of the road. All the while, court documents said Knapps was holding her 21-month-old child in her arms. During the chase, the damaged front passenger-side door was swinging open, per the documents.

Guillory drove westbound on I-580 and onto Golf Links Road before stopping at 7950 Ney Avenue and fleeing on foot into an apartment complex. Court documents said Knapps was seen handing her child to her grandmother.

“Knapp (sic.) placed the kid in grave danger based on the fact she left her child in the get away vehicle when she knowingly was going to commit a crime and use the vehicle her baby was in as the getaway vehicle,” court documents said. “Knapp knew she was armed with a handgun prior to entering Home Depot and committing the theft, which also made this situation much more dangerous for Knapp’s child based on what could have happened with her being armed with a firearm.”

In an interview with police, Knapps admitted to stealing the toolbox and being confronted by Mohs. She said she was carrying a gun, but said it fired accidentally.