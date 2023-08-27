Viewer photo taken at the scene of the police barricade on the 800 block of Brannan Street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities needed to set up a barricade in order to arrest a suspect who fired a gun early Sunday morning in the SoMa neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department said. Around 5:35 a.m., SFPD responded to a call about a person with a firearm on the 800 block of Brannan Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they spotted the male suspect and tried to stop him. A foot chase began, and the suspect fired at least one gunshot as he was trying to get away, SFPD said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

(Tiffany Justice)

Officers then set up a perimeter around the area to barricade the suspect. The suspect then hid underneath a vehicle and appeared to be in possession of a firearm, according to SFPD.

The standoff lasted for several hours, but police were able to get the suspect to surrender without further incident. SFPD Sgt. Kathryn Winters tweeted at 10:30 a.m. that the incident was now resolved.

SFPD says anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact its 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.