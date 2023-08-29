(KRON) — A man who police say hit a man in the neck with an aluminum pipe Monday after hurling homophobic slurs at him has been arrested and charged with hate crimes, according to the Redwood City Police Department. The incident occurred on Monday at around 1:38 p.m. in the area of 4th Avenue and Spring Street.

A group of people were loitering and drinking at the location. The suspect, 43-year-old Cipriano Munoz of Redwood City, allegedly made homophobic slurs to the victim before punching him in the face multiple times and hitting him with the pipe. The pipe, police said, was a piece of a crutch belonging to another subject.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the face and neck but declined medical attention.

Cipriano was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and for a felony hate crime statute.