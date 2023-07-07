(KRON) — Police in Mountain View are looking for a man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl on a trail on Wednesday. The victim, a 17-year-old Palo Alto resident, was jogging on the Bay Trail around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the suspect approached her, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

The suspect, a man walking a bicycle, approached the girl and asked if she spoke Spanish. He then asked her if she knew how to get back to a hotel but never said which hotel, police said.

The man then asked the girl to show him a map for how to get to the hotel on her cell phone. It was at that point that the man grabbed the girl, pulled her toward him and touched her inappropriately.

The teen pushed the suspect away and ran away. She was able to flag down a woman walking by who walked her to her car, police said.

The girl arrived at the Mountain View police station the next day to report the incident. She described the man as between 30 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, dark complexion, short, black, wavy or straight hair and no facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark tennis shoes.

She described his bike as cruiser style, possibly electric, with black and white lettering. There were also two cellphones mounted in the handlebars and a forward-facing light.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountain View PD.