(KRON) — A man who is prohibited from owning weapons was arrested in an armed burglary and had several weapons seized, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday. The incident occurred on April 2 when detectives with the SJPD Burglary and Financial Crimes Unit began investigating a residential burglary in San Jose.

The suspect, police said, committed a residential burglary while armed with a firearm. During the robbery, the suspect was confronted by a neighbor and fled before police arrived.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Steven Florentino, a 52-year-old San Jose resident. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Florentino and a search warrant for his residence.

SJPD Covert Response Unit officers located Florentino and arrested him in San Jose on Oct. 25. Officers executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a cache of weapons that included:

Numerous unregistered firearms

Over a thousand rounds of ammunition

Two assault rifles, one with a suppressor

Two semiautomatic pistols

12 antique rifles and pistols

Florentino, police said, is prohibited from owning firearms. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on residential burglary and weapons charges.