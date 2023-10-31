(KRON) — A man who is prohibited from owning weapons was arrested in an armed burglary and had several weapons seized, the San Jose Police Department said Tuesday. The incident occurred on April 2 when detectives with the SJPD Burglary and Financial Crimes Unit began investigating a residential burglary in San Jose.
The suspect, police said, committed a residential burglary while armed with a firearm. During the robbery, the suspect was confronted by a neighbor and fled before police arrived.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Steven Florentino, a 52-year-old San Jose resident. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Florentino and a search warrant for his residence.
SJPD Covert Response Unit officers located Florentino and arrested him in San Jose on Oct. 25. Officers executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a cache of weapons that included:
- Numerous unregistered firearms
- Over a thousand rounds of ammunition
- Two assault rifles, one with a suppressor
- Two semiautomatic pistols
- 12 antique rifles and pistols
Florentino, police said, is prohibited from owning firearms. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on residential burglary and weapons charges.