FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 31-year-old suspect who led police on a wild chase was arrested on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to an alert from the Fremont Police Department. The incident began when officers responded on Jan. 25 at 6:45 p.m. on a report of a family disturbance between a 28-year-old woman and her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the man had attempted to drive the victim from her apartment. She was able to break free and retreat safely back inside, but the suspect stole property from her and fled the scene.

Fremont PD determined that a kidnapping and robbery had occurred. The suspect was located by members of the Gun Violence Reduction Team sitting by himself in a vehicle in a parking lot in San Lorenzo. Officers established communication with the suspect and made an attempt to get him to surrender.

The suspect made several “suicide by cop” statements during negotiations, according to police. At one point, he raised his left arm out of the vehicle window while pointing a firearm in the air. Officers repositioned and communicated with the suspect through an officer with the Fremont Police Hostage Negotiation Team and successfully de-escalated the situation.

The suspect still refused to comply and according to police, exited the vehicle and first began to walk, and then run from the scene. Police deployed less lethal munitions on the suspect, but they had no effect, police said. The suspect led the police on a pursuit on foot across Hesperian Boulevard and into a different parking lot. More less lethal munitions were deployed and the suspect soon stopped running.

Officers again established communications and created space around the suspect in case he was still armed. The suspect began to run from officers from Fremont PD, who were being assisted by Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies. Ultimately, the suspect was forced to the ground and arrested. On his person officers found a pellet gun designed to resemble a Sig Sauer P365 handgun. The weapon had been purchased from a store just prior to initial police contact it was learned.

The suspect was booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of robbery and kidnapping. On Feb. 2, the suspect was charged by the Alameda County DA’s office with resisting arrest, domestic violence, petty theft and damaging a communications device.