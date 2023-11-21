(KRON) — A man allegedly responsible for two vehicle thefts has been arrested, the San Pablo Police Department announced Monday.

On Oct. 29. San Pablo officers were signaled by a man who said he witnessed his brother’s Chevy Suburban being stolen by two people down the street, police said. Officers responded to the location of the alleged vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the two auto thieves dropped their tools and quickly ran away, police said.

Officers chased the two suspects through several backyards until they both climbed onto the roofs of nearby houses and began jumping from rooftop to rooftop. According to police, the suspects were seen attempting to break into a house during the chase.

The Richmond Police Department assisted San Pablo officers by setting a large perimeter in the area. The California Highway Patrol Air Support Division also assisted the SPPD, utilizing a CHP helicopter to catch the suspects. K-9 officers also supported the pursuit.

Officers were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. However, police were able to find one of the suspect’s backpack in the stolen vehicle. According to police, the backpack included a loaded stolen gun, bullets, a bulletproof vest, burglary tools, and the suspect’s wallet.

SPPD was able to identify the 36-year-old Antioch resident who is currently on parole for similar crimes, police said. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

On Nov. 20, SPPD officers located a different stolen Chevy Suburban, leading to a pursuit. According to police, the driver’s reckless driving caused the officers to cancel their pursuit. However, CHP Air Suppor followed the suspect.

According to police, the suspect attempted to ram the vehicle into the officer’s patrol car and missed. However, the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle nearby and then continued to flee. The suspect then crashed into another parked car when he proceeded to flee on foot, police said.

The suspect then ran inside a nearby house and attempted to hide. According to police, the suspect “gave up” after hearing a K-9 outside.

Officers discovered the suspect was the same suspect from the Oct. 29 vehicle theft.

According to SPPD, officers found two more loaded stolen guns in the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the area jail.

The other suspect from the Oct. 29 car theft was not identified by police.