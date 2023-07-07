Handcuffs placeholder for stories with crime or police arrests. (Special to Bay City News/BortN66)

(KRON) — A man who police say doused a victim with gasoline and lit him on fire in an unprovoked attack has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Berkeley Police Department. The attack occurred on June 28 on Bonar Street near University Avenue.

The victim, a 68-year-old man, was sitting on a bench when the suspect approached him. Without provocation, the suspect doused him in gasoline and lit him on fire, according to police.

There were multiple witnesses present when the attack occurred. The suspect fled the scene and a community member used water to put the fire out. Another witness pulled over to render aid, likely saving the victim’s life, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with extensive burn-injuries.

Berkeley PD patrol officers found surveillance footage and physical evidence left behind by the suspect. The suspect was identified as a 24-year-old Berkeley man. BPD homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him.

On July 5, BART Police Department contacted the suspect for an unrelated incident and arrested him on the warrant. On July 6, the suspect was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with attempted murder, elder abuse and mayhem.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Police describe the incident as a “life-altering crime for the victim.”