SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect who police say pushed an elderly woman to the ground without provocation last week has been arrested and charged with attempted homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD officers with the Northern Station responded to the 1000 block of Franklin Street on July 27 at around 2:20 p.m. on a report of an assault.

At the scene, officers contacted the victim, an 81-year-old woman, who said she was in the area of Franklin and Myrtle streets the day prior at around 5 p.m. It was then, she said, that an unknown suspect approached her and shoved her off the sidewalk without provocation.

The force knocked her off her feet and into a lane of traffic, police said. The fall caused her to knock her head on the roadway. The woman went to the hospital and was treated for her injuries.

SFPD General Work Detail investigators obtained surveillance footage of the incident. Images of the suspect were shared throughout the department to help identify and locate the suspect.

Two days later, on July 29, at around 11:22 a.m., SFPD Northern Station officers responded to a call for service regarding someone with an edged weapon. That person was detained by Northern Station officers, one of who recognized him as the suspect from the prior assault.

He was identified as 21-year-old Curtis Dubbels. Probable cause was developed to arrest him.

Dubbels was taken to SF County Jail and booked on charge of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with force to produce great bodily injury, elder abuse, elder abuse enhancement, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation remains active, according to SFPD.