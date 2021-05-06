Suspect who stabbed 2 Asian women in SF has violent crime history

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of stabbing two older Asian women on Market Street is set to be arraigned Friday on two counts each of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

The District Attorney’s Office says the charges carry a potential life sentence.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly reports that the suspect has a long history of run-in’s with police.

A photo of the suspect was blasted out by police as they were searching for him after the brazen daylight attack, according to a law enforcement source.

Police say they recognized the suspect as 54-year-old Patrick Thompson from previous encounters.

According to the source, he’s been getting arrested in the Tenderloin over the past 20 years.

Police allege he walked up on the 85-year-old and 63-year-old victim from behind and stabbed them several times.

A witness says the suspect was already holding the large, army-style knife, looking angry as he headed towards the bus stop at Market where it intersects with 4th and Stockton streets.

Another witness who snapped a photo of the suspect as he walked away didn’t want to appear on camera as he speculated on the motive.

Police are still investigating if this crime was motivated by racial bias.

A Department of Correction mugshot shows Thompson’s stint in state prison after a 2006 arrest for possession or purchase of cocaine for sale.

Sources says in 2017 he was arrested for a much more violent crime, booked on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The attack happened at a homeless shelter at 5th and Bryant for allegedly stabbing another man with a pair of scissors.

The victim at the time told police the attack came without warning or provocation.

The DA’s office says that same year, a judge found Thompson to be unfit to stand trial and was sent to the Napa State Hospital. Upon release in 2018, he was sent to a mental health diversion program for two years before a judge granted his defense counsel’s motion he be terminated from the program.