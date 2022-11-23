Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at a Nations restaurant on Nov. 12 (El Cerrito Police Department).

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a victim at Nation’s Giant Hamburgers earlier this month, the El Cerrito Police Department announced Tuesday in a Nixle alert. The victim was stabbed multiple times, taken to the hospital and released, KRON4 reported.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man in his late 20s, approximately 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a well-trimmed mustache and goatee. He was last seen running away from the scene wearing a gray hooded sweater and dark sweatpants.

A photo of the suspect (above) was released by El Cerrito police this week.

The incident happened on Nov. 12 at the parking lot of the restaurant located at 6060 Central Ave. around 8:44 p.m., according to police. The suspect was armed with a folding pocket knife.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police say if you have any information, please contact the El Cerrito Police non-emergency dispatch at 510-237-3233 and ask to speak with an officer or email them at investigations@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.