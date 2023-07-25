(KRON) — A suspect who police say stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Cupertino Target location was arrested, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies responded to the store on a report of retail theft.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Diaz located the suspect vehicle driving away from the scene a short time later, police said. Deputies conducted a vehicle enforcement stop, during which they located $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise inside the vehicle.

Photos posted to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Facebook page showed Lego toys and jeans among the stolen merchandise that was recovered.

All the stolen merchandise was returned to the store. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.