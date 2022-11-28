MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly threatened to kill a Marin County Sheriff’s deputy with a large kitchen knife has been arrested, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. On Saturday, Nov. 26 a deputy was unloading gear from their patrol vehicle near Kentfield Substation at around 6:30 p.m., according to the press release.

While the deputy was unloading, a male subject holding a “shiny object” approached the deputy. The object, which was later determined to be a large kitchen knife, was concealed on the subject’s body as he told the deputy he wanted to kill them.

Photos: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

The subject attempted to leave the area and discard the knife after threatening the deputy, the release stated. The deputy called for backup and the suspect was taken into custody without incident a short distance away. The suspect was identified as Angel Hernandez Gutierrez.

The knife was also recovered.

Gutierrez was booked into Marin County Jail on the following charges:

Criminal Threats

Assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury

Obstructing

Gutierrez remains in custody and is being held on $50,000 bail.