Police have arrived at the scene of an attempted bank robbery at U.S. Bank Thursday afternoon.

(KRON) — A suspect was arrested in an attempted bank robbery Thursday afternoon, the Walnut Creek Police Department (WCPD) said on Twitter. The suspect attempted to rob the U.S. Bank on Civic Drive but was unsuccessful as no money was taken.

The U.S. Bank at 1655 N Main St. is located across the street from the WCPD station.

No injuries were reported from the attempted robbery. Walnut Creek police said there were no additional suspects.

The suspect’s identity was not released by WCPD. No other details were immediately available.

Earlier this month, KRON4 reported a bank robbery in Walnut Creek on Saturday, May 6. Police said the PNC Bank on California Boulevard was robbed, and the suspect ran away with an unknown amount of cash. PNC Bank and U.S. Bank are both located in downtown Walnut Creek, approximately a 10-minute walk away from each other.