(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault last week. The sexual assault and burglary took place on April 12, at about 3:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Monte Cresta Avenue, police said. The address matches that of an apartment building near Piedmont Avenue between Grand Lake and Temescal.

The man broke into a residence in the area through an unlocked window and approached the victim who was asleep at the time. After sexually assaulting the victim, the suspect left the residence.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 20s, 5’11” in height and 150 pounds with a muscular build. He had short black hair, a black goatee with eyeglasses and a tattoo across his upper back that read “Fear no Evil.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641.