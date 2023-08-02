(KRON) — A San Rafael Police Department officer was injured on Tuesday while trying to arrest a suspect. Rudy Manfredo Ipina-Guerra, 34, of San Rafael had a $100,000 warrant open from Sonoma County.

An SRPD officer located Ipina-Guerra walking at the intersection of Harbor Street and Front Street just before 2:55 p.m. The officer tried to detain Ipina-Guerra, but police said he refused to cooperate.

“Another officer arrived on the scene, and they tried to take Ipina-Guerra into custody. Ipina-Guerra physically resisted and fought with officers during the arrest. During the incident, the suspect injured one of the officers,” SRPD said.

More backup arrived, and officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Police said an imitation firearm BB gun was concealed in his backpack.

Paramedics came to the scene and treated the injured officer. They were then hospitalized for a non-life-threatening injury. The officer has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ipina-Guerra was booked into Marin County Jail for the Sonoma County warrant, felony obstructing an officer, battery on an officer, resisting a police officer, and possession of drugs.