Suspect wounded in San Leandro officer-involved shooting

SAN LEANDRO (BCN) Police officers staking out an area where a fleeing driver eluded a search Saturday night shot and injured an unrelated man they said parked behind them and drew a firearm when they approached, San Leandro police said.

The officers involved had returned to the area where an “exhaustive search” had been unsuccessful in finding a driver who fled a traffic stop about 9:15 p.m. in the area of 148th Avenue and Wake Avenue.

Officers pursued that driver, who abandoned a silver sedan and ran into a residential backyard in the 1700 block of 137th Avenue. Police said a firearm was recovered during a search of the abandoned car.

Two uniformed officers returned to the area of the search in an unmarked vehicle, hoping to spot the driver who fled, police said.

“About 11:55 p.m., the officers were parked on 137th Avenue just east of Bancroft Avenue when unbeknownst to them an unrelated silver vehicle pulled up behind them and suddenly stopped,” police said in a news release Sunday.

“As the officers began to exit the undercover vehicle to contact the driver of this uninvolved vehicle, the driver, who was still seated in the driver’s seat raised a firearm above the dashboard and in the direction of the officers,” police said.

Both officers drew their service weapons and fired, striking the man “multiple times” in the upper torso, police said. Neither officer was injured.

They then gave the 43-year-old man first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene, police said. The officers have placed on administrative leave while a multi-level review of the shooting is conducted. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct an independent investigation of the

incident.

The department said it would provide updates as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

