CONCORD (KRON) – Concord police arrested a woman who they say burglarized a business and led police on a chase in an RV.

Officers arrested Jessica Tomsky.

Police first responded to a burglary on Galaxy Way and saw two vehicles driving away from the scene.

Police chased after both, but stopped the chases for safety reasons.

Officers later found the RV and arrested Tomsky.

In the RV, police found stolen property from several different businesses.