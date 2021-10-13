Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Pinole, caught with ghost gun

BEREKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – After being caught on security footage, police believe they have arrested a catalytic converter thief from last month.

On October 11 at around 11:53 p.m. a 19-year-old male suspect from Richmond was was detained in Pinole and Berkeley police were notified after Pinole police believed the suspect stole a catalytic converter out of a parked Toyota Prius on September 3 at 3:50 a.m. near Hillcrest Road in Berkeley.

A short barreled AR-style ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine was found during the detention.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, and several weapons violations.