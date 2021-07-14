Suspected catalytic converter thieves caught red handed in North Bay

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Two people are in jail after being caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Lagunitas last night, according to authorities.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday neighbors saw the suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a motor home when they contacted police.

Due to the remote area where the incident took place, neighbors kept an eye on the suspects until officers arrived.

Police arrested the pair on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, providing false identity to a peace officer and outstanding warrants.