(KRON) — The man accused of molesting a family member of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is due in court today at 1:30 p.m.

Harry Goularte is charged with molesting a four-year-old. Goularte lived at his mother’s daycare in San Martin when the alleged sexual abuse started.

Velasquez is charged with attempting to kill Goularte in February 2022 with a 100 mph speed chase and shooting on Highway 101. Prosecutors say Velasquez was firing a gun at Goularte when he accidentally shot his stepfather in the arm.

Prosecutors describe the UFC fighter’s actions as vigilantism.

In November 2022, Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez’s request for permission to travel to Arizona for a pro wrestling match despite prosecutor objections.