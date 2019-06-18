Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Suspected child predator arrested in East Palo Alto

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs arrest_197147

Police have arrested a suspected child predator in East Palo Alto. 

According to police, Ramiro Jimenez was arrested on Thursday at 1016 Newbridge Street after an investigation dating back to January 2018 revealed he had molested two juvenile victims from 2010 to 2018. 

Jimenez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on three charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child. 

His bail is set at $5 million. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News