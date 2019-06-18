Suspected child predator arrested in East Palo Alto

Police have arrested a suspected child predator in East Palo Alto.

According to police, Ramiro Jimenez was arrested on Thursday at 1016 Newbridge Street after an investigation dating back to January 2018 revealed he had molested two juvenile victims from 2010 to 2018.

Jimenez was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on three charges including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age 14 and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His bail is set at $5 million.

