Suspected driver nabbed after wild Highway 17 CHP chase

Alexandria Luevanos was handcuffed and taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2022. (CHP Santa Cruz)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who led California Highway Patrol officers on a wild chase down Highway 17 went on the run for two days before she was found and arrested Thursday, according to investigators.

A tip from the public helped officers find 41-year-old Alexandria Luevanos hiding in Scotts Valley, investigators said.

The incident involving Luevanos began at at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday when CHP officers tried to check on a motorist who had parked her GMC Yukon on the side of Highway 17’s southbound lanes near Glenwood Drive.

“As the officers were attempting to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the female driver started the GMC and suddenly accelerated away. Suspecting the driver was possibly under the influence, the officers reentered their patrol vehicle and attempted to make an enforcement stop on the fleeing vehicle,” the CHP wrote.

Luevanos did not yield to emergency lights and sirens, and a pursuit ensued, according to the CHP.

The GMC exited Highway 17 using the Scott Valley Drive offramp and continued into the City of Scotts Valley.

“Moments later, the male passenger began shooting at the officers,” the CHP wrote.

The officers were not injured and they decided to call off the chase.

Later that night, the CHP was alerted about an abandoned GMC Yukon on Tabor Drive in Scotts Valley.

Officers with the Scotts Valley Police Department, Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the area and ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.

A man is arrested on Highway 17 after a CHP chase and shooting. (CHP Santa Cruz)

A manhunt ended at 4 a.m. Wednesday after officers were unable to find the duo.

Two hours later, a pedestrian who matched descriptions of the suspected gunman walked along Highway 17 near Laurel Road.

Several Highway 17 morning commuters witnessed the man being arrested. His name was not released by investigators.

Luevanos spent two nights hiding in Scotts Valley before she was spotted by a community member Thursday morning, according to investigators.

(CHP Santa Cruz)

She was still wearing a hot pink sweater that matched a clothing description the CHP had issued for the public to be on the lookout for.

Alexandria Luevanos’ driver’s license photo (CHP Santa Cruz)

Luevanos was taken into custody to be questioned by officers.