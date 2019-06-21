Suspected drug-related deaths in San Francisco prompt opioid advisory

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco saw an increase in opioid overdoses and deaths this month, especially last week — and that’s why there’s a new warning for people.

The warning was posted across streets in San Francisco after the city saw a spike in overdose deaths.

“We knew that something was happening. We knew that most likely the drug supply had shifted,” said Kristen Marshall, the manager of the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education, or the “DOPE Project.”

The group posted the overdose advisory.

“Our mission is to ensure that people who use drugs have the supplies, resources and information they need to stay safe,” she said. “And to keep each other live — so specifically we’re the program that ensures naloxone access.”

She’s says they’ve been doing this for 15 years in San Francisco.

The department of public health confirms there’s been at least eight suspected overdose deaths last week.

“That’s a cluster. It’s a lot for us,” Marshall said. “San Francisco only loses about 200 folks a year to drug involved deaths.”

Marshall and the DOPE Project believe it has to do with the city’s fentanyl supply.

“Fentanyl is a really strong synthetic opioid,” Marshall said. “You know the fentanyl that’s out on the street is usually cut with a lot of different things, so it depends on the strength and kind of potency difference. It’s really varied across the city.”

Right now, the DOPE Project says the city’s fentanyl and drug supply contains more fentanyl than samples they’ve previously tested.

That is a major reason why they put out the advisory and are distributing more harm reduction supplies.

“Street drug supply will always be inconsistent and unpredictable,” Marshall said. “It changes all the time. It’s never just one drug, so people who are engaged with that street drug supply are constantly making decisions and adjustments. It’s why we distribute naloxone in the city.”

