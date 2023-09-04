(BCN) — Residents in the area of Birch Avenue and Hemlock Avenue in Concord were without power early Sunday morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a power pole, the Concord Police Department said.

At 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Concord police announced on social media that they arrested a driver whom they suspect of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a power pole.

The crash knocked out power in the area of Birch Avenue and Hemlock Avenue, police said.

PG&E personnel were on the scene making repairs, but they also indicated that it might take several hours before power is restored, according to police.

