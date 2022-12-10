VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Chase Bank building Friday night, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) announced in a Facebook post. The collision happened around 9:22 at the Chase on 901 Tennesse St where the driver was arrested.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was still sitting inside the car; police suspected he was driving under the influence. Police said the driver was “slurring his words, his eyes were bloodshot red and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath.

VPD officers asked the driver to exit his car, and he refused. The unidentified suspect tried to start his car but didn’t realize the Infiniti was inoperable, according to police. The suspect was escorted out of the car and then arrested.

(Vallejo Police Department)

Officers then searched the Infiniti and found an unregistered AK-47 (pictured above) in the back of the car. Police learned the driver had two prior DUI convictions.

No injuries were reported from this incident.