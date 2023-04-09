(KRON) — A suspected DUI driver is believed to be responsible for a chain reaction crash that resulted in the injury of a California Highway Patrol officer, according to the CHP Contra Costa station.

Around 8:22 p.m., an officer with CHP Contra Costa was conducting a stop on a Chevrolet on the right shoulder of southbound State Route 242, just south of State Route 4. A Mercedes heading south veered off the road and collided with the back of the parked Chevrolet, CHP said.

KRON On is streaming now

The force of the crash was so strong that it caused the Chevrolet to strike the CHP officer. The officer was taken to a local hospital and treated for her injuries. CHP says she will make a full recovery. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured in the crash, but they were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.