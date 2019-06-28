Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into Pleasant Hill restaurant

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he crashed into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant overnight.

According to Pleasant Hill police, the suspect, Alejandro Mendez-Valencia, had slammed his truck into the front of the restaurant a little after 2 a.m.

Police said Mendez-Valencia was still in the driver’s seat when officers responded to the scene.

The restaurant was closed at the time and there were no workers inside.

Mendez-Valencia was not injured.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Large windows and metal window frames were broken due to the crash, but there is no structural damage beyond that, according to police.

Management said they will likely be open for business as usual Friday.