(BCN) — A man suspected of drunken driving was arrested early Sunday after his pickup was involved in a fatal collision in East San Jose, police said.

The wreck was reported shortly after 1 a.m. near the intersection of North Jackson Avenue and Alexian Drive, which is close to Regional Medical Center of San Jose.

The driver of a 2003 Dodge truck traveling north on Jackson Avenue tried to make a left turn into an apartment complex and collided with a southbound 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle, police said.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge truck remained at the scene and was arrested after a DUI investigation. The driver was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The death is San Jose’s 41st fatal collision of 2023.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Detective Dellicarpini #4103 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4103@sanjosca.gov or (408) 277-4654.

