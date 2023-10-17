(KRON) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after he crashed his car into a family’s home in Mountain View at 3 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The driver was treated at a hospital before he was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 3:08 a.m. reporting that a car crashed into a multi-family residence on California Street. Firefighters evacuated residents while 1,000 gallons of water gushed out of the damaged building’s water pipes.

The alleged DUI driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car crashed, according to the Mountain View Fire Department.

“A vehicle had crashed into the building at an estimated high rate of speed, causing significant structural damage and into the complex’s water supply, resulting in a copious amount of water being discharged,” MVFD wrote.

Firefighters used pieces of lumber to stabilize the building and prevent it from possibly collapsing. The city building inspector red-tagged the residence as uninhabitable. Three adults and three children were moved out of their home.