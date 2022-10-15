PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver crashed into a home Saturday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 9:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Schuman Lane.

A blue Honda Civic crashed and caused “significant damage” to the home, the alert said. Police did not report any injuries to the driver identified as 25-year-old David Kaminski. There were no other occupants in the Honda Civic.

Kaminski sped up from a parked position on Schuman Lane, drove across the roadway and crashed into the curb. The car then went over two walls and ended up in the downstairs wall of the residence.

Police said Kaminski showed signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest for DUI. According to the Petaluma Police Department, drivers caught driving under the influence and “charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

Hours after this crash, a plane in Petaluma crashed and flipped upside down in the afternoon. KRON4 reported a plane crash around 2:40 p.m., leaving the pilot uninjured.