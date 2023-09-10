(KRON) — A suspected drunk driver drove onto railroad tracks early morning Saturday, the San Rafael Police Department said on social media. Just after 5 a.m., SRPD spotted a driver on Fourth Street who tried to make a left turn but ended up being stuck on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train tracks.

Once the suspect vehicle (pictured below) was located by police, the driver showed signs of being intoxicated. Police conducted a series of field sobriety tests and determined the driver was too intoxicated to be behind the wheel.

It took crews about one hour to remove the black SUV from the train tracks, police said. SMART train service was not impacted.

(San Rafael Police Department) (San Rafael Police Department)

No injuries were reported from this incident. The driver was booked into Marin County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.