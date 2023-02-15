A suspected DUI driver crashed while fleeing from police in Piedmont. (Image courtesy Piedmont Police Department)

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A driver who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol triggered a flurry of 911 calls from concerned Piedmont residents, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

Several 911 callers told dispatchers that the Jeep was driving erratically around Blair Park at 7 p.m. Monday. When police officers attempted to pull the driver over, the Jeep rammed into a PPD patrol car.

“Officers attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver intentionally collided with our patrol vehicle while trying to escape,” police wrote.

The Jeep then reversed into a dirt embankment, lost control, and flipped. Officers and firefighters removed the driver from the mangled Jeep.

Police wrote, “The driver exhibited signs and symptoms of drug and alcohol intoxication and was arrested for DUI and possession of methamphetamine.”

The driver’s identity was not immediately released by police.