Suspected DUI driver rolls 100 ft down embankment in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck rolled down an embankment near the unincorporated Sonoma County community of Asti on Saturday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The pickup, which had been stopped facing south on the northbound shoulder of Asti Ridge Road east of River Road, rolled until it hit a tree about 100 feet down, CHP spokesman Officer David Derutte said.

The driver, 35-year-old Richard Rea of Cloverdale, was found unresponsive and transported by CHP Sonoma County Helicopter Henry 1 to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where Rea was determined to be under the influence of drugs.

Rea suffered minor injuries, was released from the hospital and booked into Sonoma County Jail.