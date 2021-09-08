DUI suspect arrested after slamming into car, killing driver in Alameda: Police

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The driver who ran a stop sign and crashed into another car killing a man Monday night in Alameda was accused of driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

Alameda police said on Wednesday that the suspect was taken into custody for DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, the Alameda police responded to the intersection of Cambridge Drive and Fernside Boulevard regarding a report of a collision involving two cars.

As a result of the crash, one of the cars spun off the roadway and hit the front porch of a home. The car that crashed with the home was occupied by two men. The other car was occupied by one man.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the collision and were unharmed.

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene. He was identified by his family as 27-year-old Nicholas Bianchi. Bianchi’s father Les said his son was returning home from jet skiing when his truck was t-boned by the speeding driver.

Bianchi’s family is devastated by what happened and they, along with neighbors, say speeding has become a major issue in the area.

The horrific crash has left a neighborhood pleading for something to change — The crash was caught on surveillance video.

Rex Smith was horrified by what he saw in his front yard Monday night.

The passenger in the car Nicholas was driving was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later found to hav ebeen driving under the influence, authorities said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the car traveling northbound on Cambridge Drive did not yield to cross traffic and struck a car traveling westbound on Fernside Boulevard.

Investigators responded and remained on scene until Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

“This is a senseless loss that impacts our entire community. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the victim’s friends and family during this difficult time,” a statement from the Alameda Police Department read, in part.