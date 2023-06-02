SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A 19-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested for targeting and shooting a 17-year-old Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just after 7 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 600 block of Aston Avenue where two suspects allegedly ran away eastbound before officers arrived on scene. Once police responded to the area, they located multiple shell casings in the roadway, but were unable to locate any suspects or victims, police said.

A report shortly came in regarding a victim that was being transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim sustained one non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was in stable condition, SRPD said.

The victim, a 17-year-old male from Santa Rosa, was later released from the hospital and is currently recovering. Detectives were able to determine the shooting was gang-related and police believe the suspects targeted the victim, SRPD said.

Through video surveillance, police were able to identify the two suspects, Ramiro Maldonado, a 19-year-old Petaluma resident, and a 17-year-old Santa Rosa resident who was on felony probation for a previous gang-related shooting. Maldonado and the 17-year-old were arrested on Thursday without incident, police said.

A search of the residence revealed evidence linking Maldonado and the juvenile suspect to the shooting. Maldonado was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and the 17-year-old male was booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Hall.