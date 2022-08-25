MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on attempted murder charges in connection to a shooting in Menlo Park. Sosefo Ahofono, 19, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred on August 21 at 1:20 p.m. in the area of Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Life-saving aid was rendered by officers until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

The Menlo Park Police Department wrote, “The preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be a targeted act of violence.”

Detectives said they worked around-the-clock “sorting through volumes of witness statements, officer reports, and evidence. Based on this team effort, detectives were able to identify an associated vehicle and person of interest involved in the shooting.”

Police officers found Ahofono on Wednesday and took him into custody.