APTOS, Calif. (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers identified a man who investigators believe shot a driver and a 3-year-old child on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County in an act of road rage.

On Thursday, the CHP announced that the suspected road rage gunman is Raphael Shakur Abduh-Salam, 33, of Hayward. The shooting occurred at 8:37 p.m. on May 26, 2023 while Abduh-Salam was driving on Highway 1 near the Freedom Boulevard exit in Aptos, according to the CHP.

“Five people were victimized during a road rage incident that resulted in an adult male driver and a three-year-old child being struck by gunfire and associated shrapnel,” the CHP wrote. Abduh-Salam fled from the scene before emergency responders arrived, investigators said.

Detectives with the CHP, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, and Hayward Police Department teamed up for an eight-month-long investigation tracking down the shooter.

On Nov. 14, search warrants were served by the CHP Coastal Division Warrant Service Team. Abduh-Salam was later taken into custody. The CHP said he is facing several charges, including attempted murder and child endangerment.