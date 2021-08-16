Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested for killing San Jose pedestrian

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

According to the San Jose Police Department, 43-year-old Ismael Gonzalez was arrested later that night and booked for felony DUI, felony hit and run, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Police said the driver was speeding north on Almaden Ave around 9 p.m. and ran a red light into the Willow Street intersection. A man who was believed to be walking across in a marked crosswalk was struck and died at the scene.

The driver drove off immediately, according to police. They found Gonzalez just before 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 Block of Starbird Circle. Police did not release what led them to identify and arrest Gonzalez in the death.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Police said this is the 15th pedestrian death in San Jose of 2021.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O’Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.