Suspected homeless attacker back in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The homeless man accused of violently attacking a woman outside her Embarcadero condo will be back in court Tuesday.
Austin Vincent is facing assault charges following the August incident outside the Watermark building last month.
He has pleaded not guilty to several charges including false imprisonment, attempted robbery, and battery.
